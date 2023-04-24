xfl.jpg
The 2023 version of the rebooted XFL has reached the end of its regular season, and if you're wondering how the playoffs work and what the standings look like, you're in luck. Each XFL team played 10 regular-season games, and the top two from each division move on to the playoffs, featuring the North Division and South Division title games on April 29 and 30. The XFL championship game will be held on May 13.

North Division

TeamOverallPFPAVs. Div.Vs. SouthHomeAway

y-D.C. Defenders

9-1

298

240

6-0

3-1

5-0

4-1

x-Seattle Sea Dragons

7-3

243

177

3-3

4-0

3-2

4-1

St. Louis Battlehawks

7-3

249

202

3-3

4-0

3-2

4-1

Vegas Vipers

3-7

175

224

0-5

2-2

2-3

0-4

y-clinched division; x-clinched playoff berth

South Division

TeamOverallPFPAVs. Div.Vs. NorthHomeAway

y-Houston Roughnecks

7-3

247

182

6-0

1-3

4-1

3-2

x-Arlington Renegades

4-6

146

194

3-3

1-3

2-3

2-3

San Antonio Brahmas

3-7

169

183

3-3

0-4

1-4

2-3

Orlando Guardians

1-9

204

310

0-6

1-3

1-4

0-5

y-clinched division; x-clinched playoff berth