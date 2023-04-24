The 2023 version of the rebooted XFL has reached the end of its regular season, and if you're wondering how the playoffs work and what the standings look like, you're in luck. Each XFL team played 10 regular-season games, and the top two from each division move on to the playoffs, featuring the North Division and South Division title games on April 29 and 30. The XFL championship game will be held on May 13.

Be sure to check back each week to see the updated standings below, and don't miss all of CBS Sports' XFL coverage.

North Division

Team Overall PF PA Vs. Div. Vs. South Home Away y-D.C. Defenders 9-1 298 240 6-0 3-1 5-0 4-1 x-Seattle Sea Dragons 7-3 243 177 3-3 4-0 3-2 4-1 St. Louis Battlehawks 7-3 249 202 3-3 4-0 3-2 4-1 Vegas Vipers 3-7 175 224 0-5 2-2 2-3 0-4

y-clinched division; x-clinched playoff berth

South Division

Team Overall PF PA Vs. Div. Vs. North Home Away y-Houston Roughnecks 7-3 247 182 6-0 1-3 4-1 3-2 x-Arlington Renegades 4-6 146 194 3-3 1-3 2-3 2-3 San Antonio Brahmas 3-7 169 183 3-3 0-4 1-4 2-3 Orlando Guardians 1-9 204 310 0-6 1-3 1-4 0-5

