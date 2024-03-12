Luke Combs has had enough with the Carolina Panthers organization. After the franchise traded star pass rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants on Monday, the country music star took to social media to express his displeasure.

"WHAT ARE WE DOING?!?!?" Combs wrote. "No first round pick for [San Francisco 49ers running back Christian] McCaffrey a few years back and now none for Burns?!?!

"Are we just fire bombing the whole team here or what? I usually don't comment on these kinds of things but it's just becoming slow torture at this point," he added.

The Panthers acquired a 2024 second-round pick (No. 39) and a 2025 fifth-round pick in exchange for Burns' services. The team will also swap fifth-round picks with the Giants in the 2024 NFL Draft as a result of the trade.

Carolina shipped star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers back in 2022. In that particular deal, the Panthers received a 2023 second-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 fifth-round pick. McCaffrey put up a career-high 1,459 rushing yards for the 49ers in the 2023-24 season, helping the team reach Super Bowl LVIII.

Combs is clearly fed up with the fact that the Panthers didn't receive a single first-round pick for either of these star players. The team also doesn't have a first-round pick in the 2024 Draft, giving it to the Chicago Bears last year so they could take Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 Draft.