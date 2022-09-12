The Cowboys offense stumbled all over itself for almost the entirety of Sunday night's opener against the Buccaneers, even with Dak Prescott at quarterback. But not even Prescott could survive the evening working alongside replacement blockers and receivers, exiting Dallas' 19-3 loss with about six minutes left after taking several hits to his throwing hand. Not only did Prescott not return, with backup Cooper Rush finishing the game under center, but he won't be available for additional games. Team owner Jerry Jones told reporters afterward that Prescott will require surgery for his injury and miss multiple weeks.

The QB's hand made contact with Bucs defenders on multiple plays in the second half, including on a follow-through that hit pass rusher Shaq Barrett. He was evaluated by team physician Dan Cooper, per ProFootballTalk, before leaving for the training room, where he underwent X-rays. Officially, per Jerry Jones, the injury occurred above the thumb and behind the joint of Prescott's throwing hand.

Prescott came into Sunday's Week 1 matchup fresh off the injury report after hurting his ankle earlier in the week, and his late-game departure came a year after his noted return from both ankle and shoulder injuries ahead of the 2021 season. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy talked early this offseason about utilizing Prescott's legs more in 2022, with the QB finally healthy, but it turns out the Pro Bowler wasn't even able to establish a passing rhythm against Tampa Bay. Behind a makeshift line featuring rookie Tyler Smith at left tackle, he was sacked twice, hit plenty more and finished just 14 of 29 throwing before his exit.