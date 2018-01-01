Cowboys' Jason Witten will return in 2018: 'I love playing this game too much'
Witten is getting up there in age but is still one of the league's most reliable tight ends
Jason Witten will be back for a 16th season. Witten told reporters after the Cowboys' regular-season finale on Sunday that he'll be back with the team in 2018. Per the Dallas Morning News' Kate Hairopoulos:
Witten has played every single game for the Cowboys since October 2003 and hasn't missed a start since 2006. He's not quite as effective as he once was, but he still always seems to be open about 8-10 yards downfield whenever Dak Prescott happens to look for him.
The 2017 season saw Witten post his lowest catch (63) and yardage (560) totals since his rookie year, but he still feels he's got plenty left in the tank.
"I'm as motivated now as I've ever been to play this position at a high level and help my team in all situations as a leader, as a veteran, but most importantly as a tight end and what that position consists of in this offense," he said, per the Dallas Morning News. "With that, we got to get back to work, evaluate it, strip it down to the most simple form."
The Cowboys seem like they'll be making some changes to the offense this offseason. Dez Bryant complained down the stretch of the season that the offense had become too predictable, and several other Cowboys reportedly felt the same way. Jerry Jones has already stated that head coach Jason Garrett will be back, but it's possible the team moves on from offensive coordinator Scott Linehan.
Witten will be 36 years old next season and it's possible he sees his role reduced, but he should still be a relatively valuable option as both an outlet receiver and a blocker.
