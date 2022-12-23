On Thursday afternoon, Cowboys rookie Sam Williams was in a car accident in the suburbs of Dallas. The rookie defensive end collided with another vehicle that was turning in front of him, according to Plano police.

"I'm okay," Williams tweeted "So is the other person that was involved."

The cause of the accident is under investigation by Plano police who said no alcohol or drugs were believed to be factors.

Williams was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure and suffered minor injuries, per the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken. Details on the injuries have not been released.

The Cowboys medical team visited Williams and he will be evaluated again on Friday. The Cowboys official website says the team is optimistic that he will be able to play in Saturday's matchup against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles. More information will be available when the injury report comes out on Friday.

The 23-year-old was drafted by the Cowboys with the No. 56 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He has already made an impact in his short time with the team, with 18 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and one pass deflection.