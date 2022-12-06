The Cowboys lost cornerback Anthony Brown to a likely season-ending injury during their big win over the Colts on Sunday, but they could be getting another key veteran back from injury in the coming weeks. On Monday, Dallas designated left tackle Tyron Smith to return from injured reserve, according to ESPN, with the Pro Bowler set to take the field for practice starting Wednesday.

Smith suffered a torn hamstring and avulsion fracture of the left knee toward the end of training camp this summer, undergoing surgery to repair his leg. The eight-time Pro Bowler has yet to play this season, with rookie first-rounder Tyler Smith filling in. Designated to return from IR, the elder Smith will have three weeks to be promoted to the active roster, or else he'll be required to sit out the remainder of the 2022 season.

The earliest Smith could return is Sunday's Week 14 matchup with the Texans, though ESPN notes Week 15 could be a more plausible target considering Dallas won't have any padded practices this week. Tyler Smith has been prepping for his predecessor's return by taking reps at left guard in recent weeks, according to ESPN.

"I can't think of any single thing that could help a football team more than to have Tyron Smith come in healthy at left tackle," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said recently. "I really can't. So right there is the biggest lift that you could draw up for the Dallas Cowboys without exception."