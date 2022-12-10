Who's Playing

Houston @ Dallas

Current Records: Houston 1-10-1; Dallas 9-3

What to Know

The Houston Texans will face off against the Dallas Cowboys on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Dallas should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Texans will be looking to right the ship.

Houston came up short against the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday, falling 27-14. QB Kyle Allen had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once with only 5.15 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys took their game at home this past Sunday with ease, bagging a 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas can attribute much of their success to RB Tony Pollard, who punched in two rushing touchdowns. Pollard's performance made up for a slower contest against the New York Giants two weeks ago.

Dallas' defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected three interceptions and two fumbles. CB DaRon Bland picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Houston is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take the Texans against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Houston's defeat took them down to 1-10-1 while Dallas' victory pulled them up to 9-3. Giving up four turnovers, Houston had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Cowboys can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 17-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.