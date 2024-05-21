If we learned one thing about the Tennessee Titans this offseason, it's that they're invested in quarterback Will Levis' development. Tennessee may be entering a new era with a new head coach, and the Titans are expected by sportsbooks to be the worst team in the AFC South, but this front office didn't operate like that this offseason.

Tennessee handed the fourth-largest contract in free agency to former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley, then traded for and signed former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to a lucrative four-year deal. The Titans also broke financial records in signing center Lloyd Cushenberry in free agency, and recently added former Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tyler Boyd as well. The Titans aren't acting like a franchise that's rebuilding for the long-term. They want to be competitive right now.

Will Levis TEN • QB • #8 CMP% 58.4 YDs 1808 TD 8 INT 4 YD/Att 7.09 View Profile

The most important player when it comes to Tennessee being competitive right now is the second-year quarterback Levis. He went 3-6 as the starter during his rookie season, but was a first-year quarterback trying to will his team to victory behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league -- and at times, was successful in doing so. The Titans' Week 14 double-digit comeback win against the Miami Dolphins was one of the most improbable comebacks in the NFL over the past two decades. Levis clearly showed flashes of potential, which excited new head coach Brian Callahan.

During a recent appearance on the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast, hosted by former Titans Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, Callahan explained why he believes Levis could be a really good NFL player.

"I feel like there's some really exciting pieces that if we can put it all together, I think we have a chance," Callahan said. "And obviously I believe in Will Levis, it's a large reason why I took the job is that I think he's capable of being a really good player, and he has not disappointed so far in the offseason program, he's fantastic. Does everything you ask the way you want it and I'm excited to see what we have. I'll leave it at that. I think we can put together a competitive football team."

Earlier in the interview, Callahan spoke about working with talented quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow. He was asked what he sees in Levis that compares to those guys.

"The drive, he's got the drive, he wants to be a great player," Callahan said. "He wants to do whatever it takes to be a great player. I think one of the cool things about watching Will get to play last year in some pretty adverse circumstances is you saw his toughness, and I think that's kind of a common theme with these guys is they all have this innate toughness that guys rally around. You know, when you see a quarterback out there diving for a first down or taking a shot and making a great throw as he's taking one on the chin, that's the kind of guy you want to play for. Right? You go, 'Yeah. I can do this. This guy can do enough for me to play hard with.' You saw all those things on tape last year, you saw his physical talent..."

Callahan said he believes Levis has already proven his toughness to his teammates, and now, they have to make sure he protects himself as much as possible.

Levis' rookie season was full of ups and downs. His four passing touchdowns in his NFL debut against the Atlanta Falcons tied an NFL record, and his 10.3 air yards per attempt ranked first in the NFL. However, Levis' 58% completion percentage ranked last in the league. Between the toughness and the arm talent, Levis certainly has some things to work with. And now, he's got some established weapons to work through as well. That's why there's optimism in Tennessee.

"He's got all the traits that you look for, though, as far as the drive and determination to be great is there, and that's exciting," said Callahan.