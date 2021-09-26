The Minnesota Vikings will not have star running back Dalvin Cook for Sunday's Week 3 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, as he has been ruled inactive. Heading into pre-game warmups, there was minimal confidence that Cook, who is dealing with a sprained ankle, will be able to suit up. The 26-year-old did not practice all week but was listed as questionable.

Despite the team holding out a string of hope by labeling him as questionable, Minnesota kept him on the shelf to prevent further injury. The Vikings did elevated fellow running back Ameer Abdullah from the practice squad on Saturday, which only further suggested that Cook will miss this matchup.

With Cook down, Alexander Mattison will get the starting nod in the Vikings backfield. The last time Mattison got the start -- Week 17 last year -- he rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. He also caught all three of his targets for 50 yards and another score. If he can produce in a similar fashion, he'll be able to cushion the blow of Cook's absence.

Through two weeks, the Seahawks are allowing an average of 162.5 rushing yards per game, which is the second-worst in the NFL.

