After arriving in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Jan. 2, Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to be on the road to a "remarkable" recovery, but still has a long recovery ahead, a family spokesperson told the Associated Press on Thursday. Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle in a "Monday Night Football" game against the Bengals, requiring CPR and resuscitation before being taken by ambulance to the hospital's intensive care unit.

Hamlin's marketing representative, Jordon Rooney, said that while he is making great strides, he still has restrictions and needs additional medical assistance.

"Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly to ensure there are no setbacks or after effects," Rooney said, via AP. "Though he is able to visit the team's facility, Damar is not in position to travel often, and requires additional rest to help his body heal."

Rooney added that Hamlin is with his parents as he recovers and that he "remains very upbeat and grateful for the support he's received from his teammates and coaches, Bills Mafia and people from around the world."

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said earlier in the week that Hamlin has been at the team facility almost daily, but made sure to emphasize that he was "dipping his toe back in here and getting on the road to just getting back to himself" and doing so "a baby step at a time."

Hamlin was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center on Jan. 11, moving there after being treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.