Danica Patrick reveals how she and Aaron Rodgers met and started dating

Patrick says she first met Rodgers five years ago. USATSI

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers may seem like the most random sports couple ever, but there is a deeper connection than some people realize. As Patrick explained to For The Win on Thursday, their friendship actually dates back to 2012 at the ESPY Awards, and they've been in touch ever since.

"We've just been sort of friends the whole time, kept in vague touch and seen each other at the ESPYs almost every year, and other places," Patrick said. "So one thing led to another, and we realized how similar we were, and yeah, that got the ball rolling."

Some of those similarities, of course, are a shared love of sports, but their interests run deeper than that. "I wrote a workout, (and) we worked out together and things like that. Put him through some ab workouts," Patrick said.

She added that as friends, dating comes more naturally, since "everything is easy."

"We both just have similar hobbies and interests -- the kind of life that we live and wanting to travel and various different things, liking dogs," she said.

As we all know, Rodgers loves dogs from his State Farm ads. Just don't tell Clay Matthews that Rodgers has a new best friend.