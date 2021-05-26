A day after Aaron Rodgers spoke publicly about his ongoing feud with the Green Bay Packers, suggesting he objects to the current front office's "philosophy," declining to deny reports that he wants out and acknowledging his willful absence from team OTAs, it appears the star quarterback isn't the only Packer set to stir the pot this spring. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, top wide receiver Davante Adams -- and four of Green Bay's other top pass catchers -- joined Rodgers in skipping OTAs on Tuesday.

Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Devin Funchess and Equanimeous St. Brown were all no-shows at the start of this week's voluntary program, per Schefter. While no veterans are required to attend the earliest OTAs, it's not common for basically an entire position group to sit out, let alone on the same day the team's MVP QB is also absent. Adams and Co. failing to attend Tuesday left stand-in QB Jordan Love, Green Bay's 2020 first-round pick, "with a makeshift crew," as Schefter put it. More importantly, it may indicate Rodgers has teammates willing to vouch for him in a reported dispute with team brass.

Adams has already gone on record questioning his own future in Green Bay in the event Rodgers doesn't remain with the Packers long term. None of the other wideouts have talked extensively about Rodgers' situation but have presumably been in contact with the QB. Previous reports have indicated Rodgers even informed some teammates he doesn't intend to play for the Packers again.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Pick Six Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Speaking with ESPN's Kenny Mayne on Monday night, Rodgers did not confirm nor deny that he wants to be traded, as has been consistently reported since the 2021 draft. He also made a point to praise his teammates, the Packers' fans, coaching staff and legacy. He did, however, all but confirm there is a disconnect between himself and Green Bay's front office.

"It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character. It's about culture. It's about doing the things the right way," Rodgers said. "A lot this was put in motion last year. The wrench was just kind of throw into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year. This is just kind of the spill out of all that. But, look, it's about the people and that's the most important thing. Green Bay has always been about the people."