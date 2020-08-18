Watch Now: NFL Rooting For Or Against College Football Happening? (Late Kick Cut) ( 3:42 )

The Arizona Cardinals have been without DeAndre Hopkins for the first two days of full-padded practices and insisted his absence is not a concern. Hopkins was designated with slight tightness in his left hamstring by the team, as the Cardinals appear to be keeping him out as a precaution.

Then, a post emerged speculating Hopkins was holding out because he hasn't signed a new deal with the Cardinals. Hopkins still is playing on the five-year, $81 million deal he signed with the Houston Texans in 2017, with three years remaining on the deal. None of the remaining $39.915 million is guaranteed.

The Cardinals and Hopkins haven't engaged in discussions in a new deal and a Sports Illustrated report stated Arizona assured Hopkins' agent, Todd France, that he would be taken care of in regards to his contract.

Despite the missed practices to start camp, Hopkins isn't holding out. The star wide receiver shot down the post himself on Twitter Monday night.

Hopkins missing practice is a setback considering he still is working on a rapport with sophomore quarterback Kyler Murray, but coach Kliff Kingsbury isn't concerned.

"He's been so productive in this league. He's a pro's pro when it comes to knowing what it takes to have his body ready and his mind ready to perform at a high level Week 1," KIingsbury said Monday, via the Cardinals website. "You'd obviously like Kyler to get a few more reps with him, but they got some great work in this summer and he's a guy who is going to present himself well on the field for a young quarterback. We don't worry too much about it, knowing what he's done in this league and what he's about."

DeAndre Hopkins ARI • WR • 10 TAR 150 REC 104 REC YDs 1165 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Kingsbury just seems focused on Hopkins being on the field for the regular season opener, especially since Arizona isn't playing preseason games this summer. Arizona knows Hopkins is starting when the offense takes the field and the wide receiver isn't known to miss games, considering he's only missed two in his seven years in the league.

While Hopkins doesn't have a new deal, he and the Cardinals have plenty of time to work something out. Hopkins reaffirmed his desire to be in Arizona on multiple occasions, including during the team's photo shoot over the weekend.

"Felt real good to be part of the organization," Hopkins said. "The Cardinal red and white and black looks good on me, if I do say so myself.

"You can actually showcase your skill set in an offense like this. The conversation with Kliff and I is winning, and doing what we have to do to win."

Much ado about nothing.