Deion Sanders once captivated the city of Atlanta with his electrifying play on the field, whether it was scoring touchdowns for the Atlanta Falcons or stealing bases for the Atlanta Braves. Sanders hasn't played for the Falcons in 30 years (earning First Team All-Pro honors in 1993), yet became one of the city's most popular athletes.

Sanders would like his sons to experience that same feeling in Atlanta, telling a Falcons scout to draft both sons -- Shedeur and Shilo.

"We ain't coming back unless we bringing the Sanders boys to the A, both of them."

The Falcons scout with Sanders in the video is Rich Sanders (no relation). The Falcons may need a quarterback -- which Shedeur plays -- as Desmond Ridder has completed 65.4% of his passes for 1,073 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions (85.8 rating) in five starts. The Falcons are 5-4 in games Ridder has started in his career, but that's based on a strong running game and excellent run-blocking offensive line.

Shilo is a graduate student with another year of eligibility while Shedeur is a junior and eligible for the NFL Draft after this season. Whether Sanders keeps both his boys at Colorado after this year will be determined, but the Buffaloes head coach made his pitch to Atlanta.