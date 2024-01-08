The Saints closed their 2023 season in controversy, finishing not only 9-8 and out of the playoffs but also with a fake kneel-down touchdown against the Falcons, which prompted a heated postgame exchange. Even so, head coach Dennis Allen expects to be back in 2024, telling reporters after Sunday's regular-season finale he aims to be "part of the solution."

"That is my expectation, yes," Allen said when asked if he anticipates returning for a third season, noting that "there will be a lot of discussions" between he and other team leaders throughout this week.

"As the head coach the last two years," Allen continued, "(going) 7-10 (and) 9-8 is not what we aspire to be here. I have to do a better job. And I accept that responsibility."

Allen's Saints did finish 2023 strong, winning four of their last five, including Sunday's 48-17 rout of Atlanta. But a 5-7 start, plus a key Week 16 loss to the Rams, left New Orleans on the outside of the NFC South and wild-card picture. The former defensive coordinator, who replaced Sean Payton atop the staff in 2022, is now 24-46 in his career as a head coach, dating back to his time with the Raiders.

Besides addressing his future, Allen also spent part of his final 2023 postgame press conference apologizing to Falcons coach Arthur Smith, who was fired hours later. Smith could be seen and heard criticizing Allen for the Saints' fake kneel-down TD at the close of Sunday's game, which occurred with New Orleans already up 41-17. Quarterback Jameis Winston later told reporters that the players went against Allen's advice in running the play, eager to get running back Jamaal Williams his first TD of the season.