Derrick Henry isn't leaving Nashville anytime soon, as Titans general manager Ran Carthon shut down rumors regarding the team possibly shopping the Pro Bowl running back.

"There's nothing new to report," Carthon said during the NFL league meetings, via ESPN. "There was an erroneous report that came out. I've spoken to Todd, Derrick's representative, and we're in a good place. So, there's nothing new to report from there. ... I feel like we're in a good place."

While they'd likely get a lot for him, the Titans obviously benefit by keeping Henry, a two-time league rushing champion. Last season, Henry ran for 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns in 16 games. Henry was back to playing at a Pro Bowl level after an injury sidelined him for the final nine games of the 2021 regular season.

Derrick Henry TEN • RB • #22 Att 349 Yds 1538 TD 13 FL 3 View Profile

If he has a few more productive seasons, Henry will have a strong case for future induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The former Heisman Trophy winner already has two league rushing titles to his credit and is just one of eight running backs to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season.

As good as Henry is, he is approaching an age when running backs traditionally start to wear down. The 29-year-old led the NFL with 349 carries last season and has led the league in attempts in three of the past four seasons. His production last season, however, would indicate that he is still in the prime of his career and should continue to be a productive player for the foreseeable future.

The Titans have been one the NFL's most interesting teams to monitor since the team parted ways with longtime general manager Jon Robinson during the 2022 season. From the outside, it appears the Titans are toeing the line between a rebuild and a reload. And despite having Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis on their roster, the Titans have had close contact with each of the top quarterback prospects in April's draft.

One thing that is remain a staple of Mike Vrabel's team, however, is Henry, one of the franchise's all-time best and most popular players.