Everyone knows the Panthers, Texans and Colts are teams ramping up to take one of the top quarterback prospects in April's NFL Draft, as each team has a top-five pick in the draft. But another team has emerged as a possible destination for one of the draft's top passers.

The Titans, who currently have Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis under contract, are reportedly scheduled to meet with Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson next month, according to NFL Media. Tennessee is also one of just four teams that had a private meeting with Ohio State's C.J. Stroud prior to his Pro Day, via Sports Illustrated.

Holders of the 11th overall pick, the Titans would likely have to move up to acquire either quarterback. Stroud is expected to be either the first or second player selected, so the Titans would likely have to pull off a trade with either the Panthers or Texans to have a shot at drafting him.

Indianapolis has been a trendy landing spot for Richardson in most mock drafts (including our own). Conversely, the Titans have been projected to take an offensive tackle with the 11th overall pick. CBS Sports Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco, however, has the Titans selecting former Ohio State wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the pick.

The fact that the Titans are showing interest in the draft's top quarterback prospects is interesting given their current situation. Tannehill, who has one year remaining on his current contract, has a 36-19 regular season record as the Titans' starting quarterback. He went just 6-6 last season, however, while missing five games with an ankle injury.

Ryan Tannehill TEN • QB • #17 CMP% 65.2 YDs 2536 TD 13 INT 6 YD/Att 7.8 View Profile

Tennessee went 1-2 last season in games started by Willis, the 86th overall pick in last year's draft. While he did win one of his three starts, Willis completed just under 51% of his passes last season while throwing three interceptions and no touchdowns.

Malik Willis TEN • QB • #7 CMP% 50.8 YDs 276 TD 0 INT 3 YD/Att 4.52 View Profile

The Titans have been one the NFL's most interesting teams to monitor since the team parted ways with longtime general manager Jon Robinson during the 2022 season. From the outside, it appears the Titans are toeing the line between a rebuild and a reload (for example, there have been rumors that the Titans have been considering trading former NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry). While they missed the playoffs last year, the Titans were 8-3 before losing their last six games.

If the Titans are able to acquire one of the draft's top quarterbacks, it would likely come after pulling off the biggest trade of the offseason. It would also likely include trading at least one of their current quarterbacks.