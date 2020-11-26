In a year where athletes have taken more of a role in spreading the word of social justice, Nike has partnered with NFL stars for a new docuseries called "Stronger than One." It focuses on efforts and commitments to move the world forward through sports by giving back to their communities and the latest episode in the series is out on Nov. 26.

The episode chronicles Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's aim to push the conversation of social justice and is highlighted by him helping the Yates High School football team in Houston by providing them with new football jerseys. George Floyd, a Black man who was killed my a now former Minneapolis police officer in May, attended Yates High School as a teenager.

Floyd's death in May sparked protests against police brutality across the country.

"I want to use my platform to help bring awareness to these issues that impact our communities and offer the next generation a more positive path forward," Watson said.

Nike

Watson and Nike outfitted the Yates High School football team with new jerseys that honor Floyd through messages for racial justice. "Breathe," "Brotherhood," and "GF" were messages incorporated in the team jerseys.

Nike wrote, via a press release, that they stand "in support of players and athletes across the sports community in addressing systemic racism in America."

The company is investing in a more equal society through their support of organizations and helping to be sure more children have the same access to sports. Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr., Josh Jacobs are just a few other who will be featured in later episodes of "Stronger than One."