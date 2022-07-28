The Seattle Seahawks don't have to worry about a standoff with DK Metcalf, as the sides agreed (per ESPN to a three-year, $72 million extension -- $58.2 million guaranteed (per ESPN, confirmed by CBS Sports Josina Anderson). Metcalf was heading into the final year of his rookie contract.

Metcalf will receive a $30 million signing bonus, the highest for a wide receiver in league history. The deal will keep Metcalf in Seattle until he's 27 years old, as he'll be tied with Stefon Diggs as the sixth-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL. Only Tyreek Hill ($30 million), Davante Adams ($28 million), DeAndre Hopkins ($27,250,000), Cooper Kupp ($26,700,000), and A.J. Brown ($25 million) are higher.

Metcalf, who reported to Seahawks camp but wouldn't practice without a new deal, didn't seem concerned a long-term extension couldn't be reached. Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson congratulated his ex-teammate on his new deal.

Metcalf is already off to a historic start in Seattle, having 216 catches for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first three seasons -- averaging 14.7 yards per catch. He's one of only eight players in NFL history to have 200 catches, 3,000 yards, 25 receiving touchdowns, and average over 14 yards per catch after his first three seasons -- joining the likes of Randy Moss, Jerry Rice, Tyreek Hill and others.

Metcalf finished with 75 catches for 967 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, averaging a career-low 12.9 yards per catch. He also finished with a career-best drop percentage of 3.1.

The Seahawks have Metcalf signed for the foreseeable future, giving him an opportunity to test the free agent market in his prime if he so chooses.