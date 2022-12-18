It may not be snowing during Saturday night's game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, but there is still snow all over the field at Highmark Stadium. Bills fans have already been reprimanded for throwing snowballs onto the field, and their team may face the consequences if it continues.

In the hours leading up to the game between the Dolphins and Bills, quite a bit of snow fell in Orchard Park. While the staff at Highmark Stadium was able to clear the field, plenty of the white stuff remained in the stands, and fans tried to take the home-field advantage to another level.

Throughout much of the first half, snowballs would come flying onto the field whenever the players got down near the goal line. Hoping to put an end to it, officials briefly paused the game and warned that fans throwing snowballs could result in a 15-yard penalty for the hometown Bills.

The event staff at Highmark Stadium even announced that fans throwing snowballs could be subject to ejection and arrest.

With more snow in the area, Bills fans may have some more ammunition to work with in the second half of this AFC East showdown, but risking a penalty against their team is a risky proposition in such an important game.