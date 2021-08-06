Last week, Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard publicly requested a trade away from the organization.

Howard, who led the NFL in interceptions last season and in 2018, has four years remaining on his five-year, $75.25 million contract extension. As he noted in his trade request, however, he is not the highest-paid cornerback on his own team. Howard did not request an entirely new contract from the Dolphins, but for the team to restructure his deal so that more of the money is guaranteed. When that did not happen, Howard released a statement asking out.

"We wanted things to work out with the Dolphins, and brought solutions to the table -- like guaranteeing more money -- that we felt were win-wins for both sides," Howard said. "These were proposals of adjustments that wouldn't just make me feel more respected, but were also cap friendly. But the Dolphins refused everything we proposed."

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores reiterated on Friday that the team does not want to cut ties with its star cornerback.

"We don't want to trade X. Write that down," Flores said. "He's a very good player. He's a big part of the team. We don't want to trade him."

Can the Dolphins repeat their 10-win season? What can you expect from Tua in year two? Get the CBS Sports app and find out! If you already have the app, set the Dolphins as your favorite team for even faster news updates.

Flores said the same last week, also noting that Howard is a "great player, good teammate," and that the Dolphins would try to work out a solution to keep Howard on the team. On Friday, Flores indicated that "talks are ongoing" with Howard and his reps, and stated that as long as the two sides are willing to compromise, "we can get something done."

It's unclear what such a compromise would look like. Howard is sure to have plenty of suitors on the trade market despite the size of his contract, given immense talent level, but the Dolphins have to be willing to deal for any of those offers to result in an actual agreement. They've shown no indication as yet that they are, but if the dispute lingers longer into camp, Howard could get even more frustrated and try to force the issue.