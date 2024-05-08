The Chicago Bears added potentially two of the most impactful rookies in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, taking quarterback Caleb Williams No. 1 overall, and wide receiver Rome Odunze at No. 9 overall. The Bears have already been hard at work beefing up the offense this offseason, adding running back D'Andre Swift and trading for wide receiver Keenan Allen. Could Chicago do something similar to what C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans did last year?

The two rookies actually took the same flight to Detroit to attend the draft, and Odunze even reportedly caught passes from Williams beforehand as well. Now, the two are teammates. It's possible the two Pac-12 products could become a dynamic duo at the next level. Odunze recently said there's no limit to what the Bears will be able to do offensively.

"Especially with Caleb throwing the ball, there's so many different avenues of the offense that we can explore, especially with the wide receiver core with such versatile receivers. There is no limit to what we can do" Odunze said, via ESPN. "I'm super excited to dive into the playbook and unlock the master plan that they're gonna have for us."

Williams was the consensus QB1 in this class, but Odunze is someone who should make his NFL transition much easier. The 2023 Consensus All-American was a two-time First Team All-Pac-12 player who led the FBS in receiving yards last year with 1,640. Odunze also led the FBS with 23 receptions of 20+ air yards.

The Bears appear to have some nice pieces in place for 2024. Now, it's up to new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to put it all together.