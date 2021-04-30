The Miami Dolphins were unable to get Ja'Marr Chase at No. 6, but the Dolphins still found a wide receiver very familiar with franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The only decision Miami had to make was choosing between Jaylen Waddle or DeVonta Smith.

The Dolphins went with Waddle in a surprising move when the selection was made. Getting Waddle at No. 6 made plenty of sense to the Dolphins, who passed on a Heisman Trophy winner to get a similar game-breaking talent.

"Just as we went through it, it's the explosiveness that Waddle gives you as well as the return game," Grier said in a conference call with reporters. "And for us, just that dynamic trait ... but for us, it was getting to know the kid and we were really, really happy and knowing how competitive and tough (he is).

"They're both really good players. DeVonta is going to be a really good player in this league. For us, it was the explosive playmaking ability and the return ability for us that we really liked. At the end of the day, they're both really good players and really good kids and very competitive."

Hard to blame the Dolphins for pairing Waddle up with Tagovailoa again, after the success the two had in 2019 on a Crimson Tide team that also boasted the likes of Smith, Jerry Jeudy, and Henry Ruggs. Waddle was the 2018 SEC Freshman of the Year after having 45 catches for 848 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns in Tagovailoa's breakout campaign. Thirty of Waddle's receptions went for a first down or touchdown that season, showcasing the dynamic playmaker he was for the Crimson Tide -- and exciting Tagovailoa in the process.

"His role is going to be what he makes it," said Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. "Based off of all the film we've seen, we think he'll fit inside or outside. We think he'll add a speed element. Obviously he has some value in the return game. I think his versatility is a big part of this. His ability to play inside, play in the slot, play on the perimeter, play in the return game. Again, we're very, very excited to have him."