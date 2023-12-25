The Miami Dolphins may be without wide receiver Jaylen Waddle for a while, potentially into the postseason. Head coach Mike McDaniel says Waddle's shin injury suffered on Sunday is "looking more like a high ankle" injury.

McDaniel added that "those [type of injuries] can be tricky." Further testing will be done to evaluate the severity of the injury and how much time, if any, Waddle will miss.

Waddle exited Miami's victory against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in the third quarter. He appeared to suffer the injury as he was tackled and had to work with the training staff, eventually going to the locker room.

Before exiting the game, he had one reception for 50 yards. The Dolphins went on to win 22-20 to improve to 11-4.

Miami is set to face the Baltimore Ravens next week as the two teams fight it out for the top seed in the AFC. The Dolphins and Ravens have both clinched a playoff spot, with Miami currently at No. 2 and Baltimore currently at No. 1, but home-field advantage and a first-round bye is still up for grabs.

The Fins will have another big game in Week 18, when they face the Buffalo Bills in what could be for the AFC East crown.

Not having Waddle for one or both of these games would be a major setback for the Dolphins offense. This season, Waddle has 1,014 yards on 72 receptions, for an average of 14.1 yards per catch, along with four touchdowns.