The Miami Dolphins will make their home debut when they host the Denver Broncos on Sunday on CBS. Miami is 2-0 after winning back-to-back road contests to start the season, while Denver is 0-2 despite opening the year with consecutive home games. The Dolphins lead the all-time series with a 12-7-1 record, but Denver was victorious when the teams last met in 2020.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Miami is a six-point favorite in the latest Broncos vs. Dolphins odds from the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points is 47.5.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Broncos

Broncos vs. Dolphins date: Sunday, Sept. 24

Broncos vs. Dolphins time: 1 p.m. ET

Broncos vs. Dolphins TV channel: CBS

Broncos vs. Dolphins streaming: Paramount+

Week 3 NFL picks for Dolphins vs. Broncos

Before tuning into Sunday's Broncos vs. Dolphins game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 164-117 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 18-9 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Dolphins vs. Broncos, the model is backing Miami to cover the spread at home. Playing at home is key as South Beach has been a House of Horrors for the Broncos. They have historically struggled to adjust going from the thin air of Denver to the humidity of South Florida, as the Broncos are 1-8 all-time versus the Dolphins in Miami. Additionally, Russell Wilson is 1-8 on the road as Broncos starter, with that one road win coming at a neutral site in London.

Apart from game location, this is a tough matchup for Denver since it matches the Broncos' weakness versus the Dolphins' strength. It takes Denver's defense 2.8 seconds on average to pressure the opposing quarterback, the slowest in the NFL. On the other hand, the Dolphins have the fastest average time to throw the ball (2.38 seconds). Thus, Tua Tagovailoa should have all day to pick apart the defense, while Tyreek Hill runs freely throughout the secondary.

Everything is in Miami's favor in this contest, and the model has it winning by double-digits. As 6.5-point favorites, the Dolphins are projected to cover in nearly 60% of simulations.

