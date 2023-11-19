Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will try to get back in the win column when they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Dolphins are coming out of their bye week and looking for revenge after falling 21-14 to the Kansas City Chiefs in their last outing. Meanwhile, the Raiders have won two in a row under interim head coach Antonio Pierce and have moved to 5-5 on the season. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first 30 days when you use the promo code STREAMNFL (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is 1 p.m. ET. The Dolphins are 14-point favorites in the latest Dolphins vs. Raiders odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 45.5.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season.

How to watch Raiders vs. Dolphins

Dolphins vs. Raiders date: Sunday, Nov. 19

Dolphins vs. Raiders time: 1 p.m. ET

Dolphins vs. Raiders TV channel: CBS

Dolphins vs. Raiders streaming: Paramount+

Week 11 NFL picks for Raiders vs. Dolphins

Before tuning into Sunday's Dolphins vs. Raiders game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-125 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-17 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Dolphins vs. Raiders, the model is picking Over 45.5 points to be scored. The Raiders' defense came up big in their last two outing with wins with Pierce on the sidelines. However, those wins were against the New York Giants and the New York Jets, two teams with lackluster offenses. Maxx Crosby and company are going to be challenged much more against one of the best offenses in the league.

Miami has had the bye week to stew over their week offensive showing against the Chiefs and they are primed to run up the scoreboard at home. Raiders rookie quarterback Aiden O'Connell is still getting acclimated to the offense and will be pressured by Vic Fangio's defense, but will still contribute in a high-scoring game.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS