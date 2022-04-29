Drake won big money during the 2022 NFL Draft thanks to betting on another Drake. The Grammy Award-winning rapper placed an $100,000 bet on USC product Drake London to be the first wide receiver taken in the draft, and the decision led to a $335,000 payout when the Atlanta Falcons selected London with the eighth overall pick.

"Drake betting on Drake just feels right," the rapper wrote in an Instagram story.

That's the motto the famous sports fan went with when he officially placed the bet on Feb. 14. It certainly paid off with the 3.35 to 1 odds on Thursday. London was picked just two spots ahead of former Ohio State wide receiver Garret Wilson, who was selected by the New York Jets.

London was asked about Drake's bet during his media availability, and he said he found out about the morning of the draft after receiving several messages from friends.

"I thought that was pretty cool, pretty funny, but it's really none of my business," London said.

The former Trojan only appeared in eight games last season after fracturing his ankle in late October, but he still put up some great stats. London caught 88 passes for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns to wrap up his college career. He was not able to participate in the NFL Combine since he was still recovering from his injury, but the Falcons were clearly able to see his potential.

London, who stands at 6-foot-4 and played for the USC basketball team during his freshman season, said earlier this month that he is at the tail end of his recovery and is ready bring his playmaking abilities to the league.