The estate of Dwayne Haskins has reached a combined settlement with the driver, owner and broker of the dump truck that struck and killed Haskins on April 9, 2022, in Broward County, Florida, according to a lawyer representing Haskins' widow, Kalabrya Haskins, via ESPN.

The lawsuit, filed in March, alleged that the driver of the dump truck was speeding, driving carelessly and had a cargo load exceeding the legal weight limit. Also included in the lawsuit was alleged negligence by the Florida Department of Transportation, the rental car company as well as the contract that provides signage along Interstate 595.

Haskins, who was a quarterback for the Steelers prior to his death, was on his way back to Pittsburgh after working out with several teammates prior to the tragic accident. He was hit by the truck while he was walking on a South Florida highway near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

While settlements have been made with "various other parties," Rick Ellsley, the lawyer for Haskins' window, said in a statement that "the case continues to proceed in the Broward County Circuit Court against multiple other defendants."

Additionally, the lawsuit alleged that Haskins was the target of "blackmail and robbery conspiracy" and that Haskins was drugged prior to his death. The suit includes four individuals, two restaurants, a golf driving range and a hotel as defendants associated to the alleged conspiracy.

Haskins was legally drunk when he was struck by the dump truck, according to a toxicology report. The report determined that Haskins tested positive for ketamine and norketamine, which are drugs that are used by medical professionals and anesthetics but have been known to be used for recreational use.

The Steelers honored Haskins with a service at Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh on April 22, 2022. They placed a No. 3 decal on the back of their helmets in remembrance of Haskins for the 2022 season.

One of the most prolific passers in Ohio State history, Haskins threw a school-record 50 touchdown passes in 2018 while leading the Buckeyes to a Rose Bowl victory. The 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Haskins started 13 games during his two seasons with Washington Commanders before being signed by the Steelers in January of 2021.

Though he didn't play during the 2021 regular season, Haskins played well during the preseason while challenging Mason Rudolph to be the Steelers' No. 2 quarterback. Haskins, speaking to the media earlier this offseason, was looking forward to competing to become Ben Roethlisberger's successor last season.

"Being the quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers would be a dream," Haskins said in January of 2022. "I have a lot of respect for the black and gold. I want to me able to show [Tomlin] that I want this bad. I can be a leader and someone they can rely on, on and off the field."

Haskins' impact on the Steelers -- and the football world in general -- was felt in the wave of responses following his sudden death. Seemingly every post/statement regarding Haskins touched on his infectious smile and positive attitude. Haskins was also hailed as a great teammate who put others before himself.

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken."

Roethlisberger lauded, among other things, Haskins' immense talent when it came to throwing a football. Haskins was a supremely gifted quarterback who in 2018 realized his childhood dream of being the starting quarterback at Ohio State. Haskins broke a bevy of school and Big Ten passing records that season while helping the Buckeyes win the Rose Bowl.

"I'll say it again just like I told you to your face, I still wish I could throw the ball like you!!" Roethlisberger posted on his Twitter account. "Love ya pal. 7."