Philadelphia Eagles fans have been clamoring for the team to bring back its iconic kelly green uniforms, which the team wore during the 1980s and 90s. In March, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie promised to the fanbase that the Kelly Green uniforms would be returning during the 2023 season.

After weeks of teasing their return on social media, the Eagles released their new kelly green throwback threads to the general public on Monday as the jerseys went on sale at the team's three pro shop locations at Lincoln Financial Field, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Cherry Hill, N.J.

With the largest contingent of Eagles fans lining up at the Lincoln Financial Field pro shop, fans even decided to tailgate the release.

Eagles fan Allison Crawley actually tweeted out a photo of kelly green jello shots that she would be bringing to tailgate the release of the new jerseys. The Eagles' official Twitter account even quote-tweeted Crawley and said "Only our fans would tailgate our pro shop opening."

"I make Jell-O shots for every game so I was like let me batch, and I just tweeted that we're here already to tailgate and then it kind of exploded," Crawley told CBS News Philadelphia. "The Eagles put it out there that 'our fans are the best,' and we are. Like, look at us, who else does this?"

Fans appeared to treat the event as they would a traditional tailgate. There was music playing, lawn chairs in place, and the line wrapped around the parking lot of Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia fans have been consistently labeled as some of the most passionate fans in sports. They certainly defended that title on Monday.