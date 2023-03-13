The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be one of the most intriguing teams in free agency, based on the large number of free agents they have in this year's class and the question of which ones they will try to retain. Philadelphia can't keep everyone, which is making its free agent plans a mystery heading into the start of the busiest time on the NFL calendar.

James Bradberry is set to become one of the top unrestricted free agents on the market. While Bradberry appears likely to be offered one of the biggest contracts for a cornerback over the next few days, there is still hope he could return to Philadelphia.

Bradberry spoke to CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson on his future, and the Second Team All-Pro cornerback said the Eagles are interested in bringing him back.

"I know there's definitely interest," Bradberry told Anderson. "I would love to play for the Eagles. I definitely see how bright the future is for our team. I am just waiting to hear the exact terms from them.

"I believe they're also waiting on what the market tells us as well, because I'm also anticipating interest from other teams too. So they told me whoever calls, just make sure I also give them the chance to match."

Could the Eagles actually bring the tandem of Bradberry and Darius Slay back? While the Eagles gave Slay permission to seek a trade, Slay doesn't want to go anywhere.

"I just want my fans to know, Slay did not ask to be traded," Slay said on his podcast. "But this is part of the business. There's no bad blood against neither one of us, me or (general manager) Howie (Roseman). None of that. We all good.

"Great understanding, just the business part of it. A lot of guys go up for trade, you know, it got a lot of money involved in this situation. It's nothing big. Nothing too serious, man. It's part of the business.

"I do want to finish my career as an Eagle, but we'll see. We'll be looking forward to it. Got time here, but best believe, I do want to be an Eagle."

The Eagles could be flexible enough to bring back Slay and Bradberry, even with a hefty deal pending for Bradberry and Slay's $26.111 million cap number in 2023. There will have to be some contract restructuring for Slay's deal to make it work, but bringing Slay and Bradberry back for 2023 isn't out of the realm of possibility.