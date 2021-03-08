When the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly agreed to trade former franchise quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in February, some saw it as a sign they would consider a new QB with the No. 6 pick in the 2021 draft. That might still be the case, but now reports indicate that team ownership is determined to forgo a potential competition in favor of second-year man Jalen Hurts, who replaced Wentz to close 2020. And Hurts himself seems to think that's possible, telling ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday that Wentz's relocation gives him a chance to prove the Eagles right.

"I think it was just an opportunity for me," Hurts said during an "Adam Schefter Podcast" appearance. "I think it shows the trust and what they think I can be as a player. So I want to prove 'em right."

The Eagles' second-round pick in 2020, Hurts said he's added QB trainer Bobby Stroupe, a recent mentor of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, to his offseason regimen in preparation for a potential full-time starting role.

As for Wentz, who gave way to Hurts in the final four games of the latter's rookie season?

"I send him my blessings," Hurts told Schefter. "I wish him nothing but the best. I hope he takes off. I hope he has a great remainder of his career."

Asked if he spoke with Wentz following his colleague's reported trade to the Colts, however, Hurts said the two hadn't had any contact: "No, sir."