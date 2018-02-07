Eagles OC Frank Reich, Bills DC Leslie Frazier will reportedly be candidates for Colts

After being spurned by Josh McDaniels, the Indianapolis Colts are once again in the market for a new head coach. They're reportedly going to take their time before settling on the next candidate, but a couple names have already emerged as possible options.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garofolo, Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich is a name to watch. The Colts are expected to request permission to interview him.

One name to watch for #Colts head coaching job: #Eagles OC Frank Reich. He’s one of the candidates on a short list and they’re expected to put in an interview request, sources tell @MikeGarafolo and me. Was an assistant in Indy from 2008-11. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 7, 2018

Reich did not call plays for the Eagles (that was Doug Pederson), but he was credited with playing a large role in the second-year development of Carson Wentz and in getting Nick Foles ready to take over and eventually lead the team to its Super Bowl victory. Reich began his coaching career with the Colts before moving on to the Cardinals, Chargers, and Eagles over the last several seasons.

Another name that has emerged as a possible candidate is Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

One name that may come up with the #Colts, as they try to return to normalcy: #Bills DC Leslie Frazier. Won a ring with the #Colts, close with Jim Irsay, would restore order... and has experience doing it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2018

Frazier is a strong defensive mind and has been coaching in the NFL since 1999. He served as a Colts assistant in 2005 and 2006 before moving to the Minnesota Vikings as defensive coordinator and then head coach. His tenure in Minnesota was largely unsuccessful, with just one playoff appearance, but he has worked his way back into the mix over the last few seasons.