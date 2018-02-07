Eagles OC Frank Reich, Bills DC Leslie Frazier will reportedly be candidates for Colts
Both Reich and Frazier have previously worked for the Colts as assistant coaches
After being spurned by Josh McDaniels, the Indianapolis Colts are once again in the market for a new head coach. They're reportedly going to take their time before settling on the next candidate, but a couple names have already emerged as possible options.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garofolo, Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich is a name to watch. The Colts are expected to request permission to interview him.
Reich did not call plays for the Eagles (that was Doug Pederson), but he was credited with playing a large role in the second-year development of Carson Wentz and in getting Nick Foles ready to take over and eventually lead the team to its Super Bowl victory. Reich began his coaching career with the Colts before moving on to the Cardinals, Chargers, and Eagles over the last several seasons.
Another name that has emerged as a possible candidate is Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Frazier is a strong defensive mind and has been coaching in the NFL since 1999. He served as a Colts assistant in 2005 and 2006 before moving to the Minnesota Vikings as defensive coordinator and then head coach. His tenure in Minnesota was largely unsuccessful, with just one playoff appearance, but he has worked his way back into the mix over the last few seasons.
-
Schiano spurns Pats to stay at OSU
Schiano was rumored to be the Patriots' choice to replace Matt Patricia as defensive coord...
-
Chris Long gifts teammates Crown Royal
The celebration is on, and Long is making sure all of his teammates are in on it
-
McDaniels' agent said he made a mistake
McDaniels' agent also represents Colts GM Chris Ballard, which could be awkward now
-
2018 free agency: Landry leads WRs list
Will Landry return to Miami or be elsewhere in 2018?
-
How teams can use draft to copy Eagles
Suggesting how NFL teams should copy the Super Bowl champs with specific prospects in the...
-
Watch Jeff Fisher cut Nick Foles in 2016
The Rams cut ties with Foles, who then considered retirement before signing with the Chief...
Add a Comment