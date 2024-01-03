At face value, a team that is 11-5 and locked up a playoff berth games ago should feel like they're in good shape, but that is far from the case for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are clearly struggling in all phases of the game and have lost four of their last five games.

If there wasn't already a cause for concern in Philadelphia, last week's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, who had just three wins heading into the game, was certainly a reason for fans to start worrying.

One reason the Eagles are unable to put checks in the win column is a lack of spark from their offense. Wide receiver A.J. Brown has not played up to his potential in the second half of the season, and considering that he has not spoken with the media as of late, it is clear he is frustrated with how things are going.

Brown has just one game with 100-plus receiving yards since Week 9, after having six games with 125-plus yards from Week 3 through 8. Last week, he had four receptions for 53 yards -- far from his expected mark.

On Tuesday, Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson spoke about Brown's recent digression. He said the Cardinals dominating in time of possession in the second half is part of the reason Brown had just one target, generating one reception for 18 yards, in the third and fourth quarter. He admitted that the offense needs to make sure it is putting its star wide receiver in position to make those necessary big plays.

"A.J. is a great player, and we've got to force him the ball sometimes and make sure we get him going," Johnson said (via the team's official transcript).

While the team may have its laundry list of issues right now, it does have a ticket booked to the playoffs and there is time to make those changes to get Brown more involved. Johnson still believes Brown can be a difference-maker as they prepare to face the New York Giants in a divisional matchup to end the regular season.

"A.J. is a fantastic player. He demands a lot of attention defensively," Johnson said. "He's had a fantastic year to this point. I think he's still on pace to have a career year. A.J. is somebody that obviously everybody in this building has a lot of trust, a lot of respect for and we've got to do a great job of getting him the ball. I have to do a great job of getting him the ball."

Brown has 1,447 receiving yards, third in the NFL behind Tyreek Hill and CeeDee Lamb. If he records 50 more receiving yards this week, he will break his own single-season Eagles record for most receiving yards.

The Eagles started the season out strong, going 10-1 and were at the top of the NFC throughout the year.

The Eagles' loss on Sunday eliminated any chance they had at the bye and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Eagles now have to hope they can beat the Giants and that the Washington Commanders can defeat the Dallas Cowboys in order to repeat as NFC East champions.