The Philadelphia Eagles rewarded Michael Clay for having one of the best special teams units in the NFL this past season, signing him to a contract extension, according to the NFL Media. Clay turned around the Eagles' special teams unit in 2023, as it had the biggest jump in Rick Gosselin's annual special teams rankings -- leaping from 31st to 10th.

The Eagles finished in the top 10 in 10 of the categories, including first in opponent net punting (39.1 yards). Punter Braden Mann set a franchise record in gross punting average (49.8) and net punting average (43.9), while kicker Jake Elliott set a single-season franchise record in field goal percentage (93.8%) while hitting seven field goals of 50+ yards -- the most in a season in franchise history.

Punt returner Britain Covey led the league in punt return yards (417) and was second in the NFL in punt return average (14.4) amongst players who had 20+ punt returns. He also led the league in 20+ yard returns (7) and tied for the league lead in 40+ yard punt returns (2). The Eagles were No. 1 in special teams DVOA this past season (per FTN Fantasy).

With Clay signed to an extension, all three Eagles coordinators are signed for 2024 and beyond. New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio signed multiyear contracts last month.