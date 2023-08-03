PHILADELPHIA -- No team has rushed for more yards than the Philadelphia Eagles the last two seasons. The Eagles rushing attack has been so dominant since Nick Sirianni arrived, they rushed for more touchdowns than any team in a season in NFL history last season.

And yet, Philadelphia sought to improve the position. The Eagles let Miles Sanders walk in free agency, signing Rashaad Penny and trading for D'Andre Swift. Penny is expected to get the bulk of the carries while Swift is adding a new dimension to the offense in the passing game.

What about the running backs who are returning? Kenny Gainwell and Boston Scott are making sure they remain in the picture.

"Whatever my role gonna be this year, I'm gonna make sure that we just come together and continue to do what we do," Gainwell said. "Hopefully we have a taste of what we tasted last year and continue to make each other better."

Gainwell certainly played his part in getting the Eagles to the Super Bowl. In the NFC divisional round win over the New York Giants, Gainwell because just the sixth player in Eagles franchise history to rush for 100 yards in a postseason game. Finishing with an impressive 9.2 yards per carry, Gainwell became just the second Eagles player to rush for 100 yards and average 9.0 yards per carry in a playoff game. Gainwell joined Donovan McNabb (107 yards, 9.7 yards per carry in 2003 NFC divisional round) as the only players to accomplish that feat.

He finished the playoffs rushing for 181 yards in three games, averaging 5.5 yards per carry with a touchdown.

"That showed me that I had that in me and they believed in me and gave me the opportunity so I just took advantage of it," Gainwell said. "It's like when I was in college. I took advantage of the opportunity they gave me then.

"Just going to continue to take advantage of every opportunity they give me."

The playoff performance certainly has Gainwell in the mix for carries in the Eagles crowded running back room. Gainwell has been getting first-team reps throughout training camp, showcasing he's in the mix to help out Penny and Swift when called upon. His roster spot appears safe.

What about Scott? Where does he fit into the equation? The longest-tenured running back on the Eagles, Scott has been a crucial part of this rushing attack -- having 10 rushing touchdowns over the last two years. Scott's roster spot isn't as secure, as he's battling Trey Sermon for a job (the Eagles really like Sermon).

"I have a lot of confidence in myself," Scott said. "If anything, that brings out the best in me. I'm never gonna back down from a challenge. I'm never gonna back down regardless. I don't care where you were drafted. I don't care what round. That don't matter to me."

As the true veteran in the room, Scott is going to be a mentor to the Eagles. This is what he can bring to a crowded running back room.

"We're all out here competing, but at the same time -- I love those guys They're all great dudes," Scott said. "I tell them all the time 'let me be a resource for you.' I want everybody to be their best, because we're all gonna ascend."

Scott wants his career to continue with the Eagles. He wanted to come back as a free agent for that reason. Like every other year, he's fighting for a spot on the roster even though he's continued to produce.

Neither Gainwell nor Scott aren't forgotten in the Eagles' plans. Where both pieces fit in the puzzle is still to be determined.