Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Los Angeles 1-0; Philadelphia 0-1

Last Season Records: Philadelphia 9-7; Los Angeles 9-7

What to Know

The Los Angeles Rams will head out on the road to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Rams going off at just a 1-point favorite.

Los Angeles took care of business in their home opener. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday, sneaking past 20-17. Los Angeles RB Malcolm Brown looked sharp as he punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Philadelphia kicked off 2020 on the road and hit a couple of potholes. They took a 27-17 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Washington Football Team. QB Carson Wentz wasn't much of a difference maker for Philadelphia and threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once. Wentz's longest connection was to WR Jalen Reagor for 55 yards in the first quarter.

Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 1-0 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Los Angeles can repeat their recent success or if Philadelphia bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rams are a slight 1-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia have won both of the games they've played against Los Angeles in the last six years.