The New York Jets traded back one spot with the Minnesota Vikings in the first round, and still took the player they were targeting. At No. 11 overall, the Jets selected former Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu.

Fashanu has been one of the most coveted offensive linemen in this class. He was even considered a potential first round selection last year before electing to return to Happy Valley. Fashanu made his first start in 2021 but was not handed the reigns until the following season when he made eight starts at left tackle before suffering a season-ending injury. The team captain has not allowed a sack in over 650 pass blocking snaps over the past two seasons.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Fashanu, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

NFL Draft grade: B

"He is a left tackle for the future, but also insurance if Tyron Smith can't play the who season, He is good in pass protection, but needs to improve his run blocking. This isn't an all-in pick like Brock Bowers might have been" -- Pete Prisco

Olu Fashanu NFL Draft prospect profile

Age: 21

21 Height: 6-foot-6



6-foot-6 Weight: 312 pounds



312 pounds Arm length: 34"

Accolades

2023: Consensus All-American and first-team All-Big Ten

Career: 0 sacks allowed on 697 career pass-blocking snaps



Position: No. 1 OT | Overall: No. 4 | Rating: 93.07 (All-Pro)

NFL comparison

NFL combine results

10-yard split: 1.77 seconds

1.77 seconds Broad jump: 9-foot-1

9-foot-1 Vertical jump: 32"

Scouting report

Olu Fashanu has long arms, a good base, great athleticism, is solid at the point of attack and consistently anchors well against power rushers. He's patient in his pass sets and rarely panics. He's only going to get better.

Strengths

Physical freak in every regard; can manhandle edge rushers but has the athleticism to get to the second level and bury his target

Still young and developing; he's only going to get better



Weaknesses