The Chicago Bears selected quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and have now found him a pass-catcher at No. 9 overall in former Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze. The two rookies actually took the same flight to Detroit to attend the draft, and Odunze even reportedly caught some passes from Williams as well. Now, the two are teammates.

Odunze arrives in the NFL after being the go-to target for quarterback Michael Penix Jr. during Washington's run to the College Football Playoff National Championship last season. While the Huskies were unable to top Michigan in the national title game, Odunze's final collegiate season did help put him on the map as one of the top wideouts in the 2024 class. He's coming off back-to-back seasons where he topped 1,000 receiving yards, including the 2023 campaign where he had 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns on 92 receptions.

That production made Odunze a consensus All-American last year and helped him to earn back-to-back first-team All-Pac 12 honors. At 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds, the former Huskies captain has the makings of a true WR1 in the NFL.

Here's what the Bears are getting in Odunze, including his scouting report, pro comparison, career accolades, fantasy fit and overall NFL outlook.

"This is smart pick for the Bears, even if taking an edge rusher filled a bigger need. Now you have a young receiver to grow with Caleb Williams. Odunze will give them a nice three-man receiver group." -- Pete Prisco

Join us for live 2024 NFL Draft analysis from CBS Sports and an updating NFL Draft tracker. Also check out Pete Prisco's NFL Draft grades for every first-round pick and subscribe to the "With the First Pick" podcast for nightly recaps, winners and losers and more from Detroit.

Fantasy football outlook

Analysis to come

Dynasty spin

Analysis to come

Rome Odunze NFL Draft prospect profile

Age as of Week 1: 21 years old

21 years old Height: 6-foot-2 3/4

6-foot-2 3/4 Weight: 212 pounds



Comparable body type: Allen Robinson

Position: No. 3 WR | Overall: No. 9 | Rating: 92.60 (All-Pro)

NFL comparison: Steve Smith (if he were 3 inches taller)

It's tough to find a receiver who has the power and the acceleration of Nabers. But what if Steve Smith were three inches taller? With his speed, his acceleration, his power and his temperament, wouldn't he be a comparable version of Nabers? I think he would be -- and I think Nabers could be every bit as good as Smith, if not better.

Scouting report

Washington has attempted to manufacture touches for Rome Odunze for years. He is a good route runner with an ability to elude defenders post-catch. He has great size with the range to go high or low. From 2022 to 2023, he added 15 pounds of good weight to improve his physicality through routes. As he gains more reps carrying that additional weight, he should only improve.

Accolades

2023: Consensus All-American (2-time first-team All-Pac 12)

2023: Led FBS with 1,640 rec yards (Washington record)

Strengths

Good hand-eye coordination

Elusive post-catch

Good range to go high or low

Does a great job tracking the ball downfield

Fluid athlete with good top-end speed

Weaknesses

Physicality through his routes

Struggles to consistently get off jams at the line of scrimmage

Average burst

NFL combine results

40-yard dash: 4.45 seconds

4.45 seconds Vertical jump: 39 inches

39 inches 20-yard shuttle run: 4.03 seconds

4.03 seconds Broad jump: 10 feet, 4 inches

10 feet, 4 inches 3-cone drill: 6.88 seconds

College stats breakdown



G Catches Yards Yards per catch TD 2023 15 92 1640 17.8 13 2022 12 75 1145 15.3 7 Career 40 214 3272 15.3 24

CBS Sports fantasy takes an in-depth look at Rome Odunze as a draft prospect.