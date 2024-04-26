The Chicago Bears selected quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and have now found him a pass-catcher at No. 9 overall in former Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze. The two rookies actually took the same flight to Detroit to attend the draft, and Odunze even reportedly caught some passes from Williams as well. Now, the two are teammates.
Odunze arrives in the NFL after being the go-to target for quarterback Michael Penix Jr. during Washington's run to the College Football Playoff National Championship last season. While the Huskies were unable to top Michigan in the national title game, Odunze's final collegiate season did help put him on the map as one of the top wideouts in the 2024 class. He's coming off back-to-back seasons where he topped 1,000 receiving yards, including the 2023 campaign where he had 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns on 92 receptions.
That production made Odunze a consensus All-American last year and helped him to earn back-to-back first-team All-Pac 12 honors. At 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds, the former Huskies captain has the makings of a true WR1 in the NFL.
Here's what the Bears are getting in Odunze, including his scouting report, pro comparison, career accolades, fantasy fit and overall NFL outlook.
NFL Draft grade: B+
"This is smart pick for the Bears, even if taking an edge rusher filled a bigger need. Now you have a young receiver to grow with Caleb Williams. Odunze will give them a nice three-man receiver group." -- Pete Prisco
Fantasy football outlook
Dynasty spin
Rome Odunze NFL Draft prospect profile
- Age as of Week 1: 21 years old
- Height: 6-foot-2 3/4
- Weight: 212 pounds
Comparable body type: Allen Robinson
CBS Sports prospect ranking
Position: No. 3 WR | Overall: No. 9 | Rating: 92.60 (All-Pro)
NFL comparison: Steve Smith (if he were 3 inches taller)
Scouting report
Washington has attempted to manufacture touches for Rome Odunze for years. He is a good route runner with an ability to elude defenders post-catch. He has great size with the range to go high or low. From 2022 to 2023, he added 15 pounds of good weight to improve his physicality through routes. As he gains more reps carrying that additional weight, he should only improve.
Accolades
- 2023: Consensus All-American (2-time first-team All-Pac 12)
- 2023: Led FBS with 1,640 rec yards (Washington record)
Strengths
- Good hand-eye coordination
- Elusive post-catch
- Good range to go high or low
- Does a great job tracking the ball downfield
- Fluid athlete with good top-end speed
Weaknesses
- Physicality through his routes
- Struggles to consistently get off jams at the line of scrimmage
- Average burst
NFL combine results
- 40-yard dash: 4.45 seconds
- Vertical jump: 39 inches
- 20-yard shuttle run: 4.03 seconds
- Broad jump: 10 feet, 4 inches
- 3-cone drill: 6.88 seconds
College stats breakdown
|G
|Catches
|Yards
|Yards per catch
|TD
|2023
|15
|92
|1640
|17.8
|13
|2022
|12
|75
|1145
|15.3
|7
|Career
|40
|214
|3272
|15.3
|24
