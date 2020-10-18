Through 2 Quarters

The Baltimore Ravens are on the board, but we're still waiting on the Philadelphia Eagles to respond. Baltimore is in control with a 17 to nothing lead over Philadelphia. The teams have been moving the ball at a similar pace, but the Ravens have outgained Philadelphia by 65 yards.

Baltimore has been relying on QB Lamar Jackson, who has passed for one TD and 85 yards on 13 attempts, and TE Nick Boyle, who was on the other end of that TD. Jackson has been efficient, with a passer rating of 126.50.

Baltimore has been a nightmare for Philadelphia's offensive line with three sacks already. We'll see if Baltimore can continue to haunt the offensive line.

Who's Playing

Baltimore @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Baltimore 4-1; Philadelphia 1-3-1

What to Know

The Philadelphia Eagles fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET at home. The Eagles will be hoping to continue their now four-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.

Philadelphia was hampered by 84 penalty yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. Philadelphia fell to Pittsburgh 38-29. A silver lining for Philadelphia was the play of RB Miles Sanders, who punched in two rushing touchdowns. Sanders put himself on the highlight reel with a 74-yard TD scramble up the middle in the first quarter. Sanders' sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

A well-balanced attack led Baltimore over the Cincinnati Bengals every single quarter on their way to victory last week. The Ravens were the clear victors by a 27-3 margin over Cincinnati. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Baltimore had established a 20 to nothing advantage. No one had a standout game offensively for Baltimore, but they got scores from TE Mark Andrews and WR Marquise Brown. Jackson has now produced at least one touchdown in the past five games.

Baltimore's defense was a presence, holding Cincinnati to a paltry 205 yards. The defense embarrassed the Bengals' offensive line to sack QB Joe Burrow seven times for a loss of 48 yards. It was a group effort with seven picking up one sack apiece.

The Eagles are now 1-3-1 while the Ravens sit at 4-1. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Philadelphia is worst in the league in thrown interceptions, having thrown seven on the season. To make matters even worse for Philadelphia, Baltimore ranks second in the NFL when it comes to forced fumbles, having caused six on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia,, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia,, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $147.00

Odds

The Ravens are a big 10-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Ravens, as the game opened with the Ravens as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Baltimore won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Dec 18, 2016 - Baltimore 27 vs. Philadelphia 26

Top Projected Fantasy Players