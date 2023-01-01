The Philadelphia Eagles have an opportunity to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC when they face the New Orleans Saints on New Year's Day at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia lost for just the second time this season when it fell to Dallas in a 40-34 final on Christmas Eve, but it only needs one win in its final two games to finish atop the conference standings. New Orleans has won two straight games to keep its slim playoff hopes alive heading into Week 17.

Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET. The Eagles are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Eagles vs. Saints odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Eagles vs. Saints:

Eagles vs. Saints spread: Eagles -5.5

Eagles vs. Saints over/under: 42 points

Eagles vs. Saints money line: Philadelphia -250, New Orleans +205

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia will be without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) again this week, but backup Gardner Minshew was excellent as a replacement last week. He threw for 355 yards and two touchdowns in the shootout against the Cowboys, so he will be confident again on Sunday. The Eagles also have one of the strongest rushing attacks in the NFL to back up whoever is under center, led by running back Miles Sanders.

He has rushed for 1,175 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, averaging nearly five yards per carry. The Eagles also have two of the top wide receivers in the NFL in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, who have combined for more than 2,300 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. Philadelphia has covered the spread in four of its last five games against New Orleans.

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans has quietly been able to stay alive in the NFC South hunt after notching a pair of wins over Atlanta and Cleveland in the last two weeks. The Saints erased a 10-0 deficit in their 17-10 win at Cleveland last Saturday, cashing tickets for their backers as 3-point underdogs. Star running back Alvin Kamara racked up 76 rushing yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, while Taysom Hill added 56 yards and a touchdown on nine attempts.

Philadelphia is coming off its second loss of the season and is without MVP candidate, Hurts, again on Sunday due to a shoulder injury. Backup Minshew had mixed results as the replacement option last week, throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble against Dallas. Turnovers and miscues are often the best recipe for an upset, especially when Philadelphia knows that it can still clinch the No. 1 seed in Week 18.

