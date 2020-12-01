Who's Playing

Seattle @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Seattle 7-3; Philadelphia 3-6-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Philadelphia Eagles are heading back home. They will take on the Seattle Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia lost both of their matches to Seattle last season on scores of 9-17 and 9-17, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

The Eagles didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 22-17 to the Cleveland Browns last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Philadelphia, but they got scores from TE Dallas Goedert, TE Richard Rodgers, and LB Alex Singleton. QB Carson Wentz ended up with a passer rating of 123.80.

Meanwhile, Seattle was able to grind out a solid win over the Arizona Cardinals last Thursday, winning 28-21. Seattle's success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Russell Wilson, who passed for two TDs and 197 yards on 28 attempts in addition to picking up 42 yards on the ground, and RB Carlos Hyde, who punched in one rushing touchdown. Wilson's performance made up for a slower contest against the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago.

The Eagles are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Now might not be the best time to take Philadelphia against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Seattle's victory lifted them to 7-3 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 3-6-1. The Seahawks have been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 31.80 points per game. We'll see if Philadelphia can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $135.00

Odds

The Seahawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Seahawks, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Seattle have won all of the games they've played against Philadelphia in the last six years.

Jan 05, 2020 - Seattle 17 vs. Philadelphia 9

Nov 24, 2019 - Seattle 17 vs. Philadelphia 9

Dec 03, 2017 - Seattle 24 vs. Philadelphia 10

Nov 20, 2016 - Seattle 26 vs. Philadelphia 15

