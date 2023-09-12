Thursday Night Football makes its official return in Week 2 with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Minnesota Vikings for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Both franchises made the postseason last year, with the Eagles winning the NFC and the Vikings losing in the first round. However, the two squads started differently in 2023, with Philadelphia taking care of business as 3.5-point favorites against the Patriots last week, while the Vikings lost as 4-point home favorites against the Buccaneers despite outgaining their opponents by 127 yards.

SportsLine Consensus lists Philadelphia as 7-point favorites while the over/under is at 48.5 in the Eagles vs. Vikings odds, but there are dozens of other ways to get in on the action with NFL props. Justin Jefferson is coming off a 150-yard game in Week 1 and the latest Vikings vs. Eagles NFL prop bets have his over/under for total receiving yards at 91.5. Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football in Week 2, you need to see the Eagles vs. Vikings NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponents defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. Its under bets cashed at a 67% clip in Week 1, bringing a commanding $4,277 for $100 bettors.

Top NFL player prop bets for Eagles vs. Vikings

After analyzing Vikings vs. Eagles and examining the dozens of player prop markets, SportsLine AI says Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts falls well short of his over/under for total passing yards of 249.5. The model is predicting that he finished with just 185.9 on average and rates the Under as a five-star pick for Thursday's action after hitting on 67% of its Under plays in Week 1.

Hurts made clear progress as a passer in his third season, completing 66.5% of his passes and throwing for 22 touchdowns against only six interceptions. However, he's still not a volume passer by any stretch of the imagination, averaging just 246.7 yards per game in 15 starts last year.

Last week, Hurts threw for only 170 yards on 33 pass attempts and he's now thrown for 220 yards or fewer in four of his last five starts including the postseason. Minnesota only gave up 169 yards through the air and allowed only 4.8 net adjusted yards per attempt against the Buccaneers. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Minnesota vs. Philadelphia

