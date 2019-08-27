Eagles won't reveal winner of starting cornerback job sparking intrigue as the regular-season opener nears

The Philadelphia Eagles don't have many holes on their roster, but there is a vacancy at one of the starting cornerback positions. Ronald Darby has one of the cornerback spots occupied, but which of the young cornerbacks will start opposite of Darby? Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz isn't ready to break that news yet.

"Yeah, you're going to have to get somebody else to -- nice try," Schwartz said with a laugh to reporters Monday. "But you know, honestly, we're still working. We're not 100 percent set in stone. I'm sure the Washington team would like to know where we are right now with all that stuff. We'll just play it close to the vest and see what our best groups are and how we can manage.

"I don't know if it's realistic for some players that -- coming back from injuries, and we have a lot that haven't played in preseason. I don't know if it's realistic for all of those guys to play, every single one of those guys to play every single snap. That will probably be a case-by-case basis, also. We'll see where it is."

Schwartz may decide on the starter based on the matchup, especially since he likes to move players around in the secondary. The Eagles have three candidates to start opposite Darby:

Once Jalen Mills went down with a foot injury, Douglas started and played very well, allowing 50 catches for 641 yards (12.8 yards per catch) and three touchdowns, while also having three interceptions.

Opposing quarterbacks had a 92.3 passer rating when targeting Douglas, one of the playmakers and surer tacklers in the Eagles secondary. Douglas has 58 tackles and four pass breakups in 2018. He also has five interceptions in two seasons.

Douglas and Sidney Jones have been rotating with the first team at outside cornerback, but he appears to be the favorite for the job if the Eagles line up Avonte Maddox in the slot.

Avonte Maddox

Maddox is the wild card in the equation as the Eagles plan to start him somewhere at cornerback. Maddox is listed as the first-team cornerback on the depth chart, but there's no slot cornerback listed. Per Pro Football Focus, Maddox played 109 snaps at slot cornerback, 295 snaps at boundary (outside) cornerback, 226 snaps at free safety, and 170 snaps on special teams. Maddox was everywhere in the Eagles secondary in 2019, needed wherever Schwartz asked him to be. Opposing quarterbacks had just a 59.9 passer rating when targeting Maddox this season, which was tied for fourth-lowest in the NFL.

Turns out Maddox's coverage stats were even better than that. Per Pro Football Focus, Maddox allowed a league-low 0.56 yards per coverage snap in 2018, beating All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson. Maddox started nine games for the Eagles, finishing with 35 tackles, two interceptions, four pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

Maddox will start at slot cornerback or outside cornerback. If the Eagles put Maddox in the slot, chances are Douglas will play opposite Darby on the outside.

Sidney Jones

Jones started the 2018 season as the slot cornerback, but he moved to the outside after injuries to other cornerbacks. The Eagles have played Jones on the outside in camp, but also have moved him into the slot. Jones has had a good camp and preseason, but the Eagles haven't decided where he fits into the defense. He'll play significant snaps in 2019.

Jones had success early in 2018 when he was the starting slot cornerback, precise on his tackles and solid in coverage. After the first three games, Jones's hamstring injury limited him in the middle of the season. Once Jones returned from the first hamstring injury, he was a liability in coverage and inefficient in his tackling. The Eagles secondary struggled with Jones on the field as he was playing though another hamstring injury trying to help the team out.

Jones allowed 31 catches for 292 yards and two touchdowns as opposing quarterbacks had a 99.2 passer rating when targeting him. He was the 116th-ranked cornerback by Pro Football Focus, grading at 47.4 (47.6 in coverage). This after playing just 29 snaps in his rookie year in a meaningless Week 17 regular-season finale where the Eagles clinched home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs.

Jones has only played 10 NFL games in his career, so calling the former second-round pick a bust is premature. His career has been riddled with injuries, fighting an uphill battle just to stay healthy. The Eagles aren't giving up on Jones, but the cornerback position is crowded.