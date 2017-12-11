Earl Thomas can't believe Seahawks lost to 'subpar quarterback' Blake Bortles
Meanwhile, one of Bortles' teammates compared him to Tom Brady
The Seahawks were not impressed with Blake Bortles, even though the 2014 third-overall pick has played the best football of his life this season, most recently on Sunday when he was an efficient 18 of 27 for 268 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and played a big part in Jacksonville's 30-24 victory.
Seattle safety Earl Thomas wasn't impressed.
"... [Y]ou know, that was a subpar quarterback," he told reporters after the game, according to the Seattle Times' Sean Quinton, adding: "They had a great game plan. They out-executed us, which can't happen. You've gotta take advantage of these things."
Bortles, who has been heavily criticized for much of his NFL career, seems to be enjoying his newfound success.
Rookie running back Leonard Fournette went so far as to call Bortles a "top-5 quarterback," defensive end Calais Campbell took it a few steps further.
"These last couple of games he's playing amazing," Campbell said, via ESPN.com. "He looks like Tom Brady these last couple games. I know Tom Brady does it all the time, but these last couple games, Blake was out there leading the team, playing confident and having fun."
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey added: "Blake is balling. We know who our quarterback is, and we know what he's been doing, week in and week out, helping us get victories."
While Bortles has been better this season, he ranks 19th in value per play among all quarterbacks, according to Football Outsiders' metrics. That's just ahead of Andy Dalton, Cam Newton and Marcus Mariota, but behind Jameis Winston and Josh McCown. The good news is that the Jaguars, who have an impressive running game and the league's best defense, don't need Tom Brady. Bortles is doing exactly what he needs to do. And at 9-4, not only are the Jags are headed back to the playoffs for the first time since 2007, they're capable of a Super Bowl run.
Meanwhile, Russell Wilson, an MVP candidate coming into Sunday's game, looked out of sorts for much of the aftenroon. He finished 17 of 31 for 271 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. The loss dropped the Seahawks to 8-5 and momentarily out of the final wild-card berth, though with games against the Rams, Cowboys and Cardinals, they continue to control their playoff destiny.
-
Why Patriots will thump Dolphins on MNF
Everything you need to know about Week 14 of 'Monday Night Football'
-
Eagles not out of the Super Bowl hunt
SportsLine either really believes in Nick Foles or the team around him
-
NFL Week 15 early odds
Here's an early look at the lines for all NFL games being played in Week 15
-
Ryan Shazier celebrates Steelers win
Ryan Shazier was able to take part in the Steelers' postgame celebration thanks to FaceTim...
-
Pile: Wentz injury opens up NFC, MVP
There is suddenly a wide open NFC playoff race and the MVP battle could get interesting to...
-
Steelers beat Ravens in SNF shootout
Pittsburgh is headed to its fourth consecutive postseason appearance
Add a Comment