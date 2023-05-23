Hall of Famer Peyton Manning can now add Emmy winner to his resume. This week, the Sports Emmy recipients were announced and Manning came out on top in the "Outstanding Personality/Event Analyst" category for his broadcasting work on "Monday Night Football." While everyone was congratulating the 47-year-old, one person was dissing him instead: his little brother.

Eli Manning, who co-hosts the "Manningcast" with Peyton, did what most younger siblings do by roasting his older bro.

Quote tweeting the post about Peyton winning, Eli joked, "I did not know you could win an Emmy for just telling fans when coaches should call timeout."

Maybe Eli is just bitter he is not the one holding the trophy.

Peyton won the award over fellow nominees Cris Collinsworth, Bill Rafferty, Gary Danielson and John Smoltz.

The brothers have the same number of Super Bowl wins at two, but now it is Peyton who has the bragging rights in the television award department. Eli was not nominated this year.

In 2022, both Mannings were awarded a Sports Emmy for "Outstanding Live Series."

The "Manningcast" invites celebrity guests to their broadcast, from actors and singers to athletes and NFL stars, past and present. The show offers alternative commentary to "Monday Night Football."