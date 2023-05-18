Former 49ers fullback Bruce Miller has been reported to Capitol Police after allegedly sending a threatening message to Eric Swalwell on social media.

The California congressman shared the contents of the message on Wednesday.

"Almost time!!!. Would you rather Guantanamo or just execution f---- traitor," the message said.

The threat came in a direct message, which was sent to Swalwell from Miller's personal Twitter account. It's certainly possible that Miller's account was hacked, but the message was threatening enough that Swalwell reported the matter to Capitol Police, according to NBC Bay Area.

"My family and staff are deeply disturbed by the threat of execution ... apparently by former 49er Bruce Miller," Swalwell told NBC. "Threats of political violence are unacceptable."

Swalwell has been a member of the House of Representatives since November 2012 when he was first elected. His district in California includes the Bay Area, which is where Miller spent nearly five years of his life as a member of the 49ers.

The former NFL fullback, who was a seventh-round pick in 2011, spent five full seasons with the team, but got released just before the start of his sixth season in 2016. The 49ers dumped Miller just days after he was charged with seven felonies after he allegedly assaulted a 70-year-old man. The 2016 incident came barely a year after he had pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

Miller attempted an NFL return in 2020 with the Jaguars, but that got cut short. The fullback played in eight games with the Jags before being hit with a six-game suspension. The 35-year-old hasn't played an NFL down since October 2020.