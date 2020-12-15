Miller's six-game suspension for violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs was lifted Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The veteran fullback is now eligible to return to Jacksonville's practice squad for the final three weeks of the regular season. Whether the team will welcome him back into the fold with any sort of playing time is another matter in and of itself. Miller suited up for Jacksonville's first seven outings of the 2020 campaign, earning four starts.