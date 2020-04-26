Ex-Bears quarterback Jay Cutler and reality star Kristin Cavallari announce their divorce

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and reality star Kristin Cavallari announced they are getting a divorce, ending their decade-long relationship. The two married in 2013 and have three children, seven-year-old Camden, five-year-old Jaxon and four-year-old Saylor.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cutler and Cavallari wrote on Instagram. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Earlier this year the Cavallari-Cutler family and a couple of their friends were stranded in the Bahamas as the COVID-19 pandemic kept them from returning to the U.S. They returned home to Nashville, Tennessee, a few weeks ago, but that experience clearly didn't bring them closer together.

Cutler, who often appears on his soon-to-be ex-wife's reality show "Very Cavallari," played 12 seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears. The Broncos selected the rocket-armed Vanderbilt passer with the 11th overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, then traded him to Chicago for Kyle Orton in '09. Cutler replaced an injured Ryan Tannehill with the Miami Dolphins in 2017.

In 2010, Cutler led the Bears to an NFC North title and a conference title bout with the Green Bay Packers. He struggled early, completing only six passes and tossing an interception, and sat out most of the second half with a knee injury.

For Cutler's career, a polarizing one thanks to his often nonchalant on-field attitude and inconsistent decision-making, he threw for 227 touchdowns – compared to 160 interceptions – and over 35,000 yards.