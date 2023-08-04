The Netflix documentary series "Untold" takes a closer look at some of the more controversial athletes and storylines that the sports world has ever seen. In their latest installment that will be released on Tuesday, the documentary series dives into the rise and fall of former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel.

In "Untold: Johnny Football," Manziel revealed that he went on a "$5 million bender" before attempting to commit suicide after being released by the Browns in March 2016, according to USA Today. Manziel wanted to spend a large amount of money before taking his own life.

"I had planned to do everything I wanted to do at that point in my life, spend as much money as I possibly could and then my plan was to take my life," Manziel said. "I wanted to get as bad as humanly possible where it made sense and it made it seem like an excuse and an out for me."

Manziel also stated that he attempted to take his own life with a gun following his release. However, he revealed that when he went to pull the trigger, the gun malfunctioned.

"Still to this day, don't know what happened," Manziel added. "But the gun just clicked on me."

Manziel was originally selected with the No. 22 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Browns. The mobile signal caller ended up spending two seasons with the Brown in which he threw just seven touchdown to go along with seven interceptions.

During the 2015 season, he was demoted to third-string quarterback behind Josh McCown and Austin Davis when videos surfaced of Manziel partying in Texas during Cleveland's bye week. Shortly after the league year began in 2016, Manziel was released by the Browns after repeated off-field issues.