There are very few people in football who have spent more time around Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott than has Kellen Moore. The pair were teammates back in 2016 and 2017, when Moore actually began the offseason ahead of Prescott on the depth chart prior to the latter's rookie year. In fact, had Moore not broken his leg during a training camp practice that summer, it's entirely possible that Prescott never even would have gotten an opportunity to start in place of Tony Romo and eventually become the Cowboys' permanent starter.

After Moore retired in 2018, he immediately became the Cowboys' quarterbacks coach, where he continued working with Prescott. The next season, he was promoted to offensive coordinator, and he remained in that position for four seasons before he and the franchise parted ways and he signed on to take the same role with the Los Angeles Chargers.

All of which is to say, Moore knows Prescott quite well. And in an appearance on "The Season with Peter Schrager" podcast, Moore described Prescott as the best leader he has ever been around.

"The best person. I think the best leader I've ever been around, easily," Moore said. "And in all honesty, player or coach or anything. I think his ability to connect with a team in all spectrums is rare and I've never seen it in any other way. His work ethic, his command, I think he's incredible. We've all been through that Dallas journey and he has a phenomenal way of being able to deal with probably more than your average NFL starting quarterback. And he handles it beautifully. He's certainly a guy you forever root for."

That's a sentiment often expressed by those who have been around the Cowboys over the past seven years, from coaches, players, and executives alike. It probably played a role in how Prescott was able to supplant Romo as the starter despite Romo's decade-long tenure and extremely high level of performance in the role, and it has surely played a role in Prescott's community contributions both in Dallas and elsewhere, as evidenced by his having been named the league's Walter Payton Man of the Year last season.